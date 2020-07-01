What’s New in Parkinson’s: June 2020

Happy end of the month! We’ve rounded up research, information, and stories that made the headlines in June. Grab a cup of joe or tea, find a comfortable chair, and dig in. And, if we missed something important, please let us know in the comments.

Kynmobi, a sublingual film manufactured by Sunovion, was recently FDA approved to treat OFF episodes for people with Parkinson’s.

Advanced MRI scans may improve treatment of tremor and Parkinson’s – A new study from UT Southwestern, recently published in Brain, suggests that by focusing on smaller and more specific brain regions, MRIs can treat tremors and Parkinson’s non-surgically and with fewer negative side effects.

Medical marijuana has mixed results for Parkinson’s symptoms – While some studies have found that marijuana use in people with Parkinson’s can help with symptoms of anxiety, muscle and joint pain, and insomnia, other studies have found that it can exacerbate other symptoms like balance, low blood pressure, hallucinations, paranoia, and cognition.

A brain cell transplant has successfully stabilized the Parkinson’s progression in a clinical patient – This novel surgery, which involves implanting new cells into the brain of a person with Parkinson’s in hopes of increasing dopamine and forming synaptic connections with existing neurons in order to improve motor function, has been somewhat successful in its pilot patient. (This was in May, but it was new to us in June.)

A miniature, wireless brain implant used to stimulate neurons may be the future of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) for people with Parkinson’s – Recently published in Neuron, this study shows the efficacy of a new type of brain implant (about the size of a grain of rice) that eliminates necessary battery recharges and potential infections sometimes associated with DBS implants, therefore offering a potential new technology to help address Parkinson’s symptoms.

