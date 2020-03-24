What’s Going on in my Gut in Parkinson’s?

In this video, Leslie Cloud, MD, MSc from Virginia Commonwealth University discusses the myriad challenges that can affect people living with Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Cloud explains the underlying causes of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, as well as a variety of strategies for improving digestive problems.

