Webinar Recording: Depression, Anxiety & Apathy and How to Manage Them

Approximately 50-60% of people living with Parkinson’s experience varying levels of depression and anxiety. It’s important to know the difference between these common mood disorders so you can accurately explain how you’re feeling to your doctor and get the care you need.

In this webinar, Dr. Gregory Pontone, Associate Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, explains the difference between a variety of mood-related issues and how to manage them.

Dr. Soania Mathur, a Davis Phinney Foundation Board Member who is living with Parkinson’s, moderates the discussion and makes it useful and accessible for people with Parkinson’s and their care partners.

There are many medical terms and medications mentioned in this webinar; so, we’ve created a list you can refer to while you watch.

Neurovegetative – Use the mnemonic “SIGECAPS” to remember the eight neurovegetative symptoms of depression.

Terminal insomnia – You can fall asleep but you wake up too early and can’t go back to sleep.

REM latency – The time from sleep onset to the first REM episode.

Braak’s Hypothesis – Six Stages of Parkinson’s – Parkinson’s is more than one disease.

SNRI (Effexor) – Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor

SSRI (Zoloft, Paxil, Citalopram, Lexapro, Wellbutrin) – Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

Benzodiazepines – psychoactive drugs (Xanax, Valium)

SARI (Trazodone) – Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitor

CBT – Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

TMS – Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Light therapy (seasonal component to mood disorders) – Use artificial light to treat seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and other mood-related issues.

