Being “locked down” has caused many of the Parkinson’s care partners in our community to look at the life they’ve been living and assess whether it’s working or not. I say I want to live well, but am I? Am I taking the actions I need to every day to feel energized, connected, and strong? Do I know how to give care to another AND also to myself?

In this episode, Kelsey Phinney sits down with her mom, Connie Carpenter Phinney, to talk about…

The difference between compassion, empathy, and sympathy and why it’s important to know the difference

How to manage your care partner duties

How to speak about caregiving to others

How to stay resilient as a care partner

How to reset

The most important vitamin you should take every day

How to find the gifts and lessons during this global health crisis

