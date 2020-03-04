How to Find a Parkinson’s Physical Therapist Near You

It can be tricky to find a Parkinson’s physical therapist near you if you don’t know where to look. We know this because we’re asked this question a lot.

If you’ve searched for “Parkinson’s therapy” or “Parkinson’s physical therapy” near you and have come up short, don’t give up quite yet.

Here are six places to look for a Parkinson’s physical therapist.

#1 – Ask your neurologist or movement disorder specialist

This seems like a given, but sometimes it gets lost in the business of an appointment. Ask your doctor for a recommendation (and then ask them to write you a referral while they’re at it).

#2 – Ask members of your local Parkinson’s support group

Reach out to the organizer of your community’s Parkinson’s support group(s). They likely know of hidden gems in the area who may not have popped up with an internet search.

#3 – Call the Parkinson’s Foundation hotline

Experts at the Parkinson’s Foundation may be able to help you locate a physical therapist (or any healthcare provider, for that matter) that is familiar with Parkinson’s. Their phone # is 1-800-PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

#4 – Call the home health physical therapy provider in your area

Home health agencies (like this one) can be a wealth of knowledge since they are coordinating care for people with a variety of needs.

#5 – Search the main Parkinson’s physical therapy professional directories

Two Parkinson’s specific rehabilitation programs where physical therapists can be trained in are the Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery (PWR!®) program and the Lee Silverman Voice Training (LSVT®) BIG program.

Click here to search the LSVT BIG provider directory

Click here to search the PWR! Provider directory

#6 – Search the American Physical Therapy Association directory

The last resort would be to find a physical therapist at a practice specializing in neurology using the APTA’s “Find a PT” tool. Select “Neurology” under “Practice Focus” or “Find by Specialist”.

…Still no luck?

It would be well worth your time to plan a road trip to the closest Parkinson’s physical therapist, even if it’s a significant commute. Call ahead and let them know your situation. Ask them if they can condense your treatments into one to three extended sessions (typically you’d be seen for at least 12 visits). Plan a day trip and ask a friend or family member to come along. The effort will be worth it in the end.

Finally, visit a physical therapy clinic in your area and ask them if they’d consider paying for one of their physical therapists to attend a Parkinson’s training course. It would improve their value to the community and boost their business!

