3 Ways to Live Well with Parkinson’s Right Now

The current health crisis has been difficult for many. It’s not easy adjusting to these new ways of living, but there are ways to do it with a little more grace and ease. In this video, Davis Phinney and Connie Carpenter Phinney share their secrets for finding lightness and the silver linings no matter what life throws at you. In celebration of Parkinson’s Awareness Day, here’s their simple roadmap for living well with Parkinson’s.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span><span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span><span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span><span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

Want to watch more videos about living well with Parkinson’s?

You can watch all of our webinars, interviews and more on our YouTube channel here.