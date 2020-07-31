What’s New in Parkinson’s: July 2020

As July draws to a close, we hope you’ve taken some time to get out and enjoy the sunshine, and maybe even joined us virtually for the Every Victory Counts Challenge! But since everyone needs a break every once in a while, we’ve rounded up some of the most important articles, podcasts, research, and living well stories that hit the news this month for you to peruse. Let us know if we missed anything important. Happy reading!

Parkinson’s Articles and Podcasts

Parkinson’s Therapies and Medications

Medtronic has announced FDA approval for its newest DBS therapy, the Percept PC Neurostimulator with BrainSense technology. This new device is able to collect data about brain signals, which allows for personalization of therapy and deeper insights into your own care.

ACADIA has announced that the FDA has accepted NUPLAZID for filing, which if approved, would be the first and only Parkinson’s-specific medication used to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis.

A new study, recently published in Neurology, demonstrated that early DBS has long-term benefits on motor function as compared to standard therapies and reduces the need for more complex medications later in Parkinson’s progression.

After 10 years of research, a new study published in Neurology shows that long-term DBS does not increase the prevalence or incidence of developing dementia and is cognitively safe for people with Parkinson’s.

A new study published in Frontiers in Neurology has found that levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel (LCIG) is a promising long-term therapy that significantly reduces OFF time people with Parkinson’s experience and decreases motor fluctuations.

NexStride, which uses a laser target to help create a guided path to assist in fluid walking, can be used by people with Parkinson’s to combat freezing of gait. Walk with Path, a UK-based start-up and 2020 MassChallenge winner, also offers therapies for people with Parkinson’s experiencing shuffling and freezing of gait.

Abbot has announced FDA approval for a new smartphone app that allows patients to personalize their therapies and improve access to remote telemedicine care. It is compatible with care for Parkinson’s, essential tremor, and chronic pain.

A new device, developed by researchers at the University of Wisconsin, uses tiny cameras to track hand motions in order to identify early symptoms of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Researchers from the Yonsei University College of Medicine have created a model using neurocognitive tests to evaluate people in the early stages of Parkinson’s in order to predict their risk of later dementia.

Parkinson’s Living Well Stories

