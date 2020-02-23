Welcome to our new 2020 Parkinson’s Ambassadors!

Ambassadors are an important link between the Davis Phinney Foundation and local communities. The Ambassador program was founded in 2015 to support the change-makers and community leaders who help people with Parkinson’s live well today. Our ambassadors are Parkinson’s advocates who love discussing tools and strategies for improving quality of life with support groups, individuals, families, and healthcare professionals. This year, we added 24 new Ambassadors to our team.

Get to Know Our New Parkinson’s Ambassadors

Click on a name to learn more about them.

We’re so grateful for your service and look forward to living well with you in 2020!

The Ambassador program is sponsored by: