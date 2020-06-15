[Webinar] Tips for Better Living with Parkinson’s

When people hear the words “you have Parkinson’s disease,” most begin imagining the end. But that’s not how the story usually goes. Many people with Parkinson’s can and do live well with it for decades. In fact, some find they live even better with Parkinson’s than they did before their diagnosis. The key to doing that is to take action every day to live a healthier, more connected, and more meaningful life.

In this webinar on Wednesday, June 24 at 12 pm MDT, Dr. Michael Okun will share his eight pearls for living a better life, including information on:

The importance of knowing your Parkinson’s type

One of the most powerful drugs you can take to reduce Parkinson’s symptoms

The number one reason you want to start medication therapy now

The ideal medication plan for you

How to know when medication isn’t enough

How to eat for energy, health, and longevity

And more…

Register for the webinar here. If you can’t make it live, be sure to register anyway because we will send ALL of those who register a recording of it once it’s available.

If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.

Your Instructor for the Webinar

Dr. Michael Okun received his MD with honors from the University of Florida. He was fellowship trained by Mahlon DeLong, Jerrold Vitek, and Ray Watts at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, before moving to found the movement disorders program at the University of Florida. He is currently Chair of Neurology, Professor, and Executive Director of the Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases at the University of Florida Health College of Medicine.

Live Well Today Webinar Series Presenting Partners*

*While the generous support of our sponsors makes our educational programs available,

their donations do not influence Davis Phinney Foundation content, perspective, or speaker selection.