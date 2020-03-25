[Webinar] The Importance of Community Connection to Live Well with Parkinson’s

For a variety of reasons, many people living with Parkinson’s choose to isolate themselves. By limiting your contact with the outside world, you have less explaining to do. And you can avoid situations that make you feel like you aren’t part of the healthy club anymore.
However, the problem with disconnecting is that social isolation can exacerbate your symptoms, put you at risk for developing other health problems, increase your chances of experiencing depression, accelerate cognitive decline, and decrease your quality of life.
In this webinar on Wednesday, April 15th at 10 am Pacific, Dr. Al Condeluci will share:
- The key concepts and importance of social capital
- The difference between social isolation and loneliness
- The biology of loneliness
- The different types of relationships and the different types of value they bring to your life
- What causes people to lose their social capital
- How to develop social capital (or get it back if you lost it)
Register for the webinar here. If you can’t make it live, be sure to register anyway because we will send ALL of those who register a recording of it once it’s available.
If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.
Your Instructor
Dr. Al Condeluci has been a leader in community building, human services, and inclusive advocacy work for the past 50 years. He earned a PhD and MSW from the University of Pittsburgh, and he has been the CEO of CLASS (Community Living and Support Services), a major nonprofit, community-building organization in Pittsburgh, PA, since 1973. He holds faculty status at the University of Pittsburgh in the School of Social Work and the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences. He is the author of seven books, including Interdependence: The Route to Community (1995) and, more recently, Social Capital: The Key to Macro Change (2014). In 2018, he received the “Key to the City of Pittsburgh,” the highest civilian honor given to a community member. He serves as a consultant, advisor, and human service coach and is on several nonprofit boards and government commissions on the state, local, and national levels. He helped found and convenes the Interdependence Network, an international coalition of professionals, family members, and consumers interested in community engagement and macro change.
