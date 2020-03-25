[Webinar] The Importance of Community Connection to Live Well with Parkinson’s

For a variety of reasons, many people living with Parkinson’s choose to isolate themselves. By limiting your contact with the outside world, you have less explaining to do. And you can avoid situations that make you feel like you aren’t part of the healthy club anymore.

However, the problem with disconnecting is that social isolation can exacerbate your symptoms, put you at risk for developing other health problems, increase your chances of experiencing depression, accelerate cognitive decline, and decrease your quality of life.

In this webinar on Wednesday, April 15th at 10 am Pacific, Dr. Al Condeluci will share:

The key concepts and importance of social capital

The difference between social isolation and loneliness

The biology of loneliness

The different types of relationships and the different types of value they bring to your life

What causes people to lose their social capital

How to develop social capital (or get it back if you lost it)

Register for the webinar here. If you can’t make it live, be sure to register anyway because we will send ALL of those who register a recording of it once it’s available.

If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.

Your Instructor