[Webinar] Sleep and Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s can affect sleep in many ways, ranging from trouble falling or staying asleep at night to excessive sleepiness during the day. Good sleep boosts everything from your mood to your ability to think and process to your physical movement. Understanding sleep problems and Parkinson’s is often the first step you can take to enhance your sleep.

In this webinar on Wednesday, May 13th at 10 am Pacific, Dr. Ronald Postuma will discuss:

What causes sleep problems in Parkinson’s

The difference between sleep changes related to aging and those related to Parkinson’s

The difference between sleepiness and fatigue

The connection between sleep and medication

Different types of sleep disorders (somnolence, insomnia, REM sleep behavior disorder) and how to treat them

Ron Postuma, MD, MSc, earned his medical degree from the University of Manitoba. He then completed a clinical research fellowship with internal medicine training at the University of Manitoba and the University of Melbourne, a neurology fellowship at McGill University, a movement disorders research fellowship at the University of Toronto, and a masters in epidemiology at McGill University.

Currently, he is a clinical researcher and movement disorders neurologist treating patients with Parkinson’s and related disorders. His research interest focuses upon Parkinson’s, particularly on detecting early stages, examining the impact of non-motor symptoms on disease subtype and prognosis, and testing new treatments for non-motor manifestations such as sleep disorders. He co-directs the National Residents Course in movement disorders, serves on the executive of the educational committee of the Movement Disorders Society, and (with Daniela Berg) is co-chair of the MDS task force on the definition of Parkinson’s.

