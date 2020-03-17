Webinar Recording: Where Parkinson’s has been and where it’s going?

From 1990 to 2015, the number of people with Parkinson doubled to over 6 million, and it’s set to double again in the next twenty years. This pandemic will require, among other things, more activism, innovation, specialists, and novel approaches to treatment that will ensure everyone with Parkinson’s receives expert care. But what does that mean for us?

In this webinar, Dr. Okun addressed the following topics:

The current thinking on how to prevent the onset of Parkinson’s

How to make expert care available to all who are living with Parkinson’s

Where the research is now and where it’s headed

How to reduce the costs of new treatments

What we can do today to advocate for the Parkinson’s-free future we all want

To get access to the recording of the webinar, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS

Don’t forget to register for our upcoming webinars. We cover a range of topics pertinent to the Parkinson’s community, so be sure to tune in to get more information and have your questions answered by the experts. Plus, in case you can’t make it live, we will provide a recording to everyone who registers.

Visit our full webinar calendar so you can see past events, see everything that’s coming up, and mark your calendars.

Please email your questions about webinar topics to Melani at blog@dpf.org.