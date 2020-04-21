Webinar Recording: Social Connections and Parkinson’s

Social isolation is a rising concern in the general population, but it is even more common for those who also live with chronic illnesses such as Parkinson’s. The psychological and physical effects of social isolation can be severe. It can exacerbate your motor and non-motor symptoms, put you at risk for developing other health problems, increase your chances of experiencing depression and anxiety, accelerate cognitive decline, and decrease your quality of life.

In this webinar, Dr. Al Condeluci discussed:

The key concepts and importance of social capital

The difference between social isolation and loneliness

The biology of social isolation

What causes people to lose their social capital

How to create meaningful social connections even during a global pandemic

To get access to the recording, click here.

To download the transcript, click here.

Note: This is not a flawless transcript. We use a service that creates them for us quickly so that we can make it available as soon as possible to those who have difficultly hearing.

Concepts Mentioned in this Webinar & Further Reading

