Webinar Recording: Pain and Parkinson’s

Sixty to 83% of people living with Parkinson’s report pain, and chronic pain is twice as common in people living with Parkinson’s than it is in those without Parkinson’s.

In this webinar Dr. Janis Miyasaki talked about:

The prevalence of pain in those living with Parkinson’s

The structure of the pain pathway and the different types of pain experienced in Parkinson’s

Medications often used to treat pain in people with Parkinson’s

How pain impacts mental health

The non-pharmacologic treatments for pain

What you can do every day and throughout your journey with Parkinson’s to manage pain

Another important discussion we had was about the pain ladder. Here’s the ladder Dr. Miyasaki outlined, starting with the least intrusive to the most:

Cold and/or heat, stretching

Acetaminophen and ibuprofen

Naproxen or Aleve

Tramadol, Tramacet, Duloxetine, and tricyclic antidepressants

Gabapentin and Pregabalin (anti-epileptic)

Opioids

To get access to the recording of the webinar, click here.

To download the transcript, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS

Don’t forget to register for our upcoming webinars. We cover a range of topics pertinent to the Parkinson’s community, so be sure to tune in to get more information and have your questions answered by the experts. Plus, in case you can’t make it live, we will provide a recording to everyone who registers.

Visit our full webinar calendar so you can see past events, see everything that’s coming up, and mark your calendars.

Please email your questions about webinar topics to Melani at blog@dpf.org.

Live Well Today Webinar Series Presenting Partners*

*While the generous support of our sponsors makes our educational programs available,

their donations do not influence Davis Phinney Foundation content, perspective, or speaker selection.