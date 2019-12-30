Webinar Recording: Financial Wellness and Parkinson’s

In this webinar, Alice Lightener Johnson, a specialist in financial and estate organization, sets out a practical, step-by-step plan to help you become more financially healthy while living with Parkinson’s.

To get access to the recording of the webinar, click here.



To download the slide presentation, click here.

Some of the topics addressed during this interview include:

The first step you can take toward achieving financial wellness

How to build your financial team and who to have on it

The must-have documents you should complete right away

How to make cost projections no matter how old you are

How to make sure your accounts are in order and won’t cause added stress for loved ones

The best way to organize all of your hard and digital assets

Strategies for organizing and simplifying your financial footprint

What, when and how to communicate with family about your finances

