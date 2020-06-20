[Webinar] Parkinson’s for Primary Care Doctors and Allied Health Professionals

Parkinson’s is on track to double in the next twenty years. That means that as a primary care doctor, family physician, general neurologist, nurse, or allied health professional, you are going to see more and more people with Parkinson’s in your offices and clinics. And, if you live in an area that doesn’t have a movement disorder clinic or even enough movement disorder specialists to serve the Parkinson’s community, this growing population of people with Parkinson’s will be counting on you to provide them with the best care possible.

During this 60-minute webinar on Tuesday, July 7 at 2 pm MDT, Dr. Dorsey will discuss:

The stages of Parkinson’s and how to recognize the signs of progression

Common symptoms that are often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s

How to “interview” patients effectively

Some of the key differences between how men and women experience Parkinson’s

The importance of exercise (how intense, how much, how often)

Challenges with medication and medication side effect management in Parkinson’s

When to make a referral and to what type of specialist

Prodromal symptoms of Parkinson’s

and more…

Register for the webinar here. If you can’t make it live, be sure to register anyway because we will send ALL of those who register a recording of it once it’s available.

If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.

Your Instructor for the Webinar

Dr. Ray Dorsey is a Professor of Neurology and Director of the Center for Health + Technology at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Dr. Dorsey investigates new treatments for movement disorders and seeks to improve the way care is delivered for those with Parkinson’s and other neurological disorders. Using web-based video conferencing, he and his colleagues aim to provide care to individuals near and far. Dr. Dorsey completed his undergraduate studies at Stanford University, medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, and business school at the Wharton School.