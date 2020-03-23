[Webinar] Join us to learn how to identify and treat Pain in Parkinson’s

Sixty to 83% of people living with Parkinson’s report pain and chronic pain is twice as common in people living with Parkinson’s than it is in those without Parkinson’s. In this webinar on Monday, April 6th at 9 am Pacific with Dr. Janis Miyasaki, you will learn:

About the prevalence of pain in those living with Parkinson’s

The structure of the pain pathway and the different types of pain experienced in Parkinson’s

W hat causes pain in the early stages of Parkinson’s and how it may change as Parkinson’s progresses

How pain impacts mental health

How to talk to your doctor about pain

About the d ifferent treatments for different types of pain, pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic

What you can do every day and throughout your journey with Parkinson’s to manage pain

Register for the webinar here. If you can’t make it live, be sure to register anyway because we will send ALL of those who register a recording of it once it’s available.

If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.

Your Instructor

Dr. Janis Miyasaki is the Director of the Parkinson and Movement Disorder Program at the University of Alberta. Her area of interest is in novel patient care delivery including the development of the first neurologist led palliative care program in the world, positive psychology in Parkinson’s, and communication skills.