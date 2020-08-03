[Webinar] Living Well with Parkinson’s through Dance & Movement with David Leventhal

Dancing has been shown to improve gait and balance, reduce tremor, slow cognitive decline, and improve overall coordination and mobility in people with Parkinson’s. And, as a result, it has become one of the more popular activities that people with Parkinson’s do to improve their quality of life.

During this 60-minute webinar on Tuesday, August 11, at 12 pm MDT, founding teacher of Dance for PD® David Leventhal will address:

This history of Dance for PD

The benefits of dancing for people living with Parkinson’s ( even if you think you can’t dance )

Why dance isn’t just physical and how it can help a variety of Parkinson’s symptoms

Who Dance for PD classes are for and what they’re really about

The value of dancing with others

What to expect at your first class whether it’s virtual or in-person

Register for the webinar here. If you can’t make it live, be sure to register anyway because we will send ALL of those who register a recording of it once it’s available.

If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.

Your Instructor for the Webinar

David Leventhal is a founding teacher and Program Director for Dance for PD®, a program of the Mark Morris Dance Group that has now been used as a model for classes in more than 300 communities in 25 countries. He leads classes for people with Parkinson’s around the world and trains other teachers in the Dance for PD® approach. He has co-produced three volumes of a successful At Home DVD series for the program and has been instrumental in initiating and designing innovative projects involving live streaming and Moving Through Glass, a dance-based Google Glass App for people with Parkinson’s. He received the 2016 World Parkinson Congress Award for Distinguished Contribution to the Parkinson’s Community and was a co-recipient of the 2013 Alan Bonander Humanitarian Award from the Parkinson’s Unity Walk. He graduated from Brown University with honors in English Literature.

