[Webinar] Join us to learn more about the Parkinson’s Pandemic

Join us on Wednesday, March 11th at 12 pm Pacific (1 pm Mountain, 2 pm Central, 3 pm Eastern) for a webinar with Dr. Michael Okun on the coming Parkinson’s pandemic.

From 1990 to 2015, the number of people with Parkinson doubled to over 6 million, and it’s set to double again in the next twenty years. This pandemic will require, among other things, more activism, innovation, specialists, and novel approaches to treatment that will ensure everyone with Parkinson’s receives expert care. But what does that mean for us?

In this webinar, Dr. Okun will address the following topics:

The current thinking on how to prevent onset

How to make expert care available to all

Where the research is now and where it’s headed

How to reduce the costs of new treatments

What we can do today to advocate for the Parkinson’s-free future we all want

Register for the webinar here. If you can’t make it live, be sure to register anyway because we will send ALL of those who register a recording of it once it’s available.

If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.