[Webinar] Join us for Virtual DBS Forum

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) to treat tremor in people with Parkinson’s was approved by the FDA in 1997. Then in 2002, it was approved to treat advanced symptoms of Parkinson’s. For many years, people thought DBS was only for people who were very advanced. That’s not the case. There are many who have only been living with Parkinson’s for a few years who are great candidates for DBS. DBS has the power to reduce or eliminate OFF times, reduce the frequency and dose of medications, and dramatically improve quality of life.

In this webinar, you will learn the what, when, why, how, and more of DBS from movement disorder specialists who recommend it, surgeons who perform it, companies that make the devices, and someone who has been living with it for over 10 years.

This webinar is ideal for people with Parkinson’s and their care partners who want to learn:

The goals of DBS and how it works

About the different types of DBS systems (including the different types of batteries)

What symptoms DBS does and does not help

How quickly and how well symptoms respond to DBS over the long term

The biggest myths or misunderstandings about DBS

How to blend DBS and medication and what to expect over time

How the approval/evaluation process works

About the ethical implications/dilemmas related to DBS

How programming works, potential challenges related to programming, and what to expect

Developments and innovation in DBS

Register for the webinar here. If you can’t make it live, be sure to register anyway because we will send ALL of those who register a recording of it once it’s available.

If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.

Moderator

Dr. Soania Mathur

Former family physician, Davis Phinney Foundation Board member, living with Parkinson’s for over 20 years

Panelists

Dr. Helen Brontë-Stewart

John E. Cahill Family Professor in the Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and in the department of Neurosurgery (by courtesy) at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California Dr. Kelly Foote

Professor, Lillian S. Wells Department of Neurosurgery, University of Florida College of Medicine; Co-Director, Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases at UF Health; Donnellan/Einstein/Merz Professor of Functional Neurosurgery Dr. Aaron Haug

Movement Disorder Specialist at Blue Sky Neurology (Englewood, CO) Dr. Francisco Ponce

Director of the Barrow Center for Neuromodulation Marty Acevedo

Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador

This webinar is sponsored* by Boston Scientific and Medtronic.

*While the generous support of our sponsors makes our educational programs available,

their donations do not influence Davis Phinney Foundation content, perspective, or speaker selection.