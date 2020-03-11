The C.O.O.R.E. Model for Parkinson’s with Greg Ritscher

Greg Ritscher is a Parkinson’s Ambassador and living well champion. In this video, Greg shares the ideas and tools he uses to help him live well with Parkinson’s. Watch, learn, and be sure to let us know what you do to live well in the comment section.

