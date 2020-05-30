Sleep, Parkinson’s, and Living Well Today

Notes

Parkinson’s can affect sleep in many ways, ranging from trouble falling or staying asleep at night to excessive sleepiness during the day. Good sleep boosts everything from your mood to your ability to think and process to your physical movement. Understanding sleep problems and Parkinson’s is often the first step you can take to enhance your sleep.

In this audio, Dr. Postuma discusses:

What causes sleep problems in Parkinson’s

The difference between sleep changes related to aging and those related to Parkinson’s

The difference between sleepiness and fatigue

The connection between sleep and medication

Different types of sleep disorders (somnolence, insomnia, REM sleep behavior disorder) and how to treat them

And much more!

Medications & Treatments Mentioned During this Podcast

Clonazepam Benzodiazepine Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Psycho-social intervention Doxepin Tricyclic antidepressant Gabapentin GABA analogue LightBox Box that gives off bright light that mimics natural outdoor light Lorazepam Benzodiazepine Lunesta (Eszopiclone) Benzodiazepine receptor agonists (BZRAs) Melatonin Hormone supplement Modafinil Wakefulness-promoting drug Pregabalin (Lyrica) GABA analogue Ritalin Stimulant Selegiline MAO inhibitor Trazodone SSRI antidepressant

