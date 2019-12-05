Connect and Be Inspired with Sidekicks® Anytime

One of our most aspirational missions at the Davis Phinney Foundation is to create healthy Parkinson’s communities all over the U.S. and Canada; yet, as we continue to grow and evolve, we never stop thinking about how we can support and nurture our communities today.

At the forefront of this for us is meeting people where they are–in their local support groups, online, wherever they are on their path to living well–and creating highly personalized, positive interactions at every step… those small sparks and victories that add up to a life lived well.

Among our newer initiatives is Sidekicks, which we’ve been excited to co-present with Lundbeck as an intergenerational storysharing program that brings together youth and people with Parkinson’s to share one another’s stories in fun and creative ways that promote mutual understanding and foster connections. The program has touched hundreds of lives in a growing number of US cities, including Denver; Chicago; San Diego; Reno; Las Vegas; Abilene, TX; Hopewell, NJ; and more.

We’ve also added Sidekicks Anytime, which is an opportunity that can inspire you to reach out to someone in your community and enjoy Sidekicks anywhere, anytime that works well for you. Try it! Ask a neighbor, exercise partner, young relative or friend to complete a Sidekicks Anytime project with you. Or bring the fun to your next exercise class or support group meeting! If a youth is not available, the project can easily be enjoyed by asking an adult to join you. It doesn’t matter who you invite; it only matters that you make a connection and enjoy the time you spend together.

Here’s how to best enjoy the project:

Download the recipe card detailing the Sidekicks Anytime project of your choice below (there are three projects to choose from!). Click on the videos below, which will take you to the Sidekicks Facebook page and demonstrate the project you choose. Assemble the listed supplies. If you are doing the project at a class or meeting, bring enough supplies so each person has his or her own materials to use, or ask the other participants to bring along some supplies, since most are easily found at home. Spend about 15 minutes completing the project by following the recipe card. Once you finish the activity, share your completed project on your social media channels, and consider posting it to the Sidekicks Facebook Page to connect with the Sidekicks community.

Sidekicks Anytime Recipe Cards

Storyprints Project Recipe Card

Storyprints Project Demonstration

Ideascapes Project Recipe Card

Ideascapes Project Demonstration

Friendship Rocks Project Recipe Card

Friendship Rocks Project Demonstration

If you’d like to learn more about Sidekicks, reach out to our Sidekicks Program Manager, Kayla, to see how you or your organization can participate in a Sidekicks program near you. The Facebook page also offers additional information, videos and inspiration with content that is updated often.

We hope you enjoy completing these art projects with someone from your community, and we look forward to hearing about your experience.

If you’d like to share your finished project with us, please send your stories and images to blog@dpf.org. We hope to share a few on some of our channels.

By submitting your image to blog@dpf.org, you grant the Davis Phinney Foundation the right to use your image and likeness (if applicable) in all forms and media and waive the right to inspect or approve any publication or written copy.

©2019 Lundbeck and Davis Phinney Foundation. All rights reserved. UBR-D-100632v2