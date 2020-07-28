get-your-gear-in-our-team-dpf-store

Text Size Text Size:
Looking to stock up on some awesome Team DPF swag or get your hands on a coveted Team DPF jersey? Show your support now with proceeds benefiting the Davis Phinney Foundation. Shop our store between now and August 5 here.

Looking for a Reason to Don Your New Team DPF Gear?

If you’re not yet part of Team DPF, but you’d like to join us in raising money to help people live well with Parkinson’s today, it’s not too late to register for the Every Victory Counts Challenge that’s happening during the entire month of July. You still have four days to set a goal for minutes or miles and get them in under the wire!

