Share Your Parkinson’s Story

As 2019 draws to a close, we’d like to invite you to share your most inspirational Moment of Victory®.

Our community members love the stories they read on our site from others who are traveling a similar path. Whether they are living with Parkinson’s, their partner or loved one is living with Parkinson’s, or they work with people with Parkinson’s, they are moved by inspirational stories and moments of victory.

If you’re living with Parkinson’s, please share your Moments of Victory® story with us here.

If you’re a member of Team DPF and have a great fundraising story to tell, please complete the form here.

If you’re an allied health professional who works with people with Parkinson’s, please let us know all about it here.

Here are a few past stories that may inspire you:

