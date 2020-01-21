How to Reduce the Cost of Your Parkinson’s Medications

One of the most common worries we hear from people living with Parkinson’s is concern about how they’ll be able to pay for their medication over the long term. Since Parkinson’s often causes a multitude of symptoms – both motor and non-motor – that require treatment, it can be stressful to find a way to afford everything you need. However, many pharmaceutical companies now have Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs) that help people in need afford their medications. Whether you’re uninsured or underinsured, these programs can get you the medicine you need at low or no cost.

We’ve compiled a set of resources for you to reference depending on the medications you take. The general databases listed below can be used to search for a variety of medications and may direct you to resources that can help you afford them. The specific links are for common Parkinson’s medications. Additionally, there are a variety of links below to grant-making and assistance-offering national Parkinson’s organizations.

If you’re interested in more information about easing the financial burden of living with Parkinson’s, check out our posts on insurance and Medicare, and don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions.

General databases

Amneal – This is the site for the patient assistance program offered by Amneal , a specialty pharmaceutical company that manufactures certain Parkinson’s medications such as Rytary. \

Bausch Health – This is the site for the patient assistance program offered by Bausch Health .

Boehringer Ingelheim – This is the site for the patient assistance program offered by Boehringer Ingelheim .

Lundbeck Patient Assistance Program – This is the site for the patient assistance program offered by Lundbeck .

Merck Patient Assistance Program – This is the site for the patient assistance program offered by Merck .

myAbbVie Assist – This is the site for the patient assistance program offered by AbbVie.

Needy Meds – Based on the medications you need , this database will route you to other sites that can provide financial assistance with the costs of medications.

Novartis – This is the site for the patient assistance program offered by Novartis.

RX Assist – This database houses links that route to a variety of patient assistance programs, plus educational materials, to help you access the financial assistance, care , and information you need.

RX Hope – This site can help you discover ways to afford your medication.

RX Outreach – This non-profit pharmacy offers detailed information about prescriptions as well as making the medications themselves affordable for those in need.

UCB Patient Assistance Program – This is the site for the patient assistance program offered by UCB.

Patient assistance for specific drugs

Parkinson’s organizations that provide funding and grants

Do You Know About Other Organizations/Systems that Provide Financial Help to People Living with Parkinson’s?

If so, please let us know about them in the comments. There are so many people out there who don’t have access to the funds they need to take the medications that will truly help them live well with Parkinson’s. We don’t want anyone in that position; so, if you have a story about how you received the help you needed, please leave a comment or email us at blog@dpf.org.