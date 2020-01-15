Ready to suffer? Join us for the Tour of Sufferlandria from February 15-23

The Tour of Sufferlandria is a nine-day cycling “paincation” fundraiser to benefit the Davis Phinney Foundation put on by the folks at The Sufferfest. Last year, they raised $200,000. This year, they’ve set a fundraising target of $250,000. Will you help them (and us) reach their goals?
How to Participate
- Decide
- Sign up and donate at least $10 to the Davis Phinney Foundation (registration opens today).
- Train. You’ll get access to a seven-week training plan once you login to the site. It started on December 30th, but it’s not too late to join in.
- Ride the video(s) for each stage of the Tour on the day specified, either from your own home (see below on what you need to do that) or in a group at one of their Officially Licensed Embassies.
- Earn prizes and bragging rights for completing the most brutal indoor cycling event of all time. (For each $10 you donate or fundraise, you are given one ticket for the prize pool.)
What You Need
Aside from desire, strong lungs, and a fairly high pain threshold, you need a couple of pieces of equipment to make this happen.
- A subscription to The Sufferfest app
- A stationary bike or trainer if you’re doing it from your home
Ready to Join Team DPF for a Nine-Day Sufferfest?
Register for Tour of Sufferlandria here and raise money to help people live well with Parkinson’s. And earn some pretty great prizes yourself.
