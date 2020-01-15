Ready to suffer? Join us for the Tour of Sufferlandria from February 15-23

The Tour of Sufferlandria is a nine-day cycling “paincation” fundraiser to benefit the Davis Phinney Foundation put on by the folks at The Sufferfest. Last year, they raised $200,000. This year, they’ve set a fundraising target of $250,000. Will you help them (and us) reach their goals?

How to Participate

Decide Sign up and donate at least $10 to the Davis Phinney Foundation (registration opens today). Train. You’ll get access to a seven-week training plan once you login to the site. It started on December 30th, but it’s not too late to join in. Ride the video(s) for each stage of the Tour on the day specified, either from your own home (see below on what you need to do that) or in a group at one of their Officially Licensed Embassies. Earn prizes and bragging rights for completing the most brutal indoor cycling event of all time. (For each $10 you donate or fundraise, you are given one ticket for the prize pool.)

What You Need

Aside from desire, strong lungs, and a fairly high pain threshold, you need a couple of pieces of equipment to make this happen.

A subscription to The Sufferfest app A stationary bike or trainer if you’re doing it from your home

Ready to Join Team DPF for a Nine-Day Sufferfest?

Register for Tour of Sufferlandria here and raise money to help people live well with Parkinson’s. And earn some pretty great prizes yourself.