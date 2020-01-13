Poles and Parkinson’s: How pole walking can help you live well (and stronger) with Parkinson’s

If you love walking, running, and/or hiking but are starting to worry about your balance, walking poles might be the perfect tool for you.

We recently sat down with Mandy Shintani, the co-founder of Urban Poling, to talk about the benefits of walking poles for people with Parkinson’s.

Want to Give Pole Walking a Try?

There are many places that carry poles, including REI, outdoor retailers, ski shops, and more. You can also take a look at the Activator Poles from Urban Poling here. We gave a set to one of our very best volunteers Brenda Cain, and she LOVES them. It’s truly amazing how much more mobile we’ve seen people become by simply adding poles to their daily routines.

About Mandy

Mandy is an occupational therapist and the founder of Urban Poling. Her mission is to inspire active living and wellness through innovative pole designs and education. As an avid proponent of life-long fitness, Mandy has experienced how Urban Poling fuels a healthy and fun lifestyle that leads into using poles with other exhilarating activities such as snowshoeing, hiking and adventure travel. As a therapist, her design of the ACTIVATOR poles was rooted in her desire to create a tool that would revolutionize mobility and rehabilitation programs. She is considered one of the leading experts on this activity and was a finalist with the YWCA Women of Distinction in the category of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.