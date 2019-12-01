Parkinson’s Worksheets, Checklists & Assessments

Every week we get emails that say how grateful people are for the worksheets, checklists and assessments we make available on our site. We created them because managing Parkinson’s can be a lot. Having tools to help you keep track of everything, assess how you are feeling and how your Parkinson’s is progressing, and staying on top of communication with your medical and care teams can make a big difference when it comes to living well with Parkinson’s.

If you’ve been looking for a way to get more organized and prepare for upcoming discussions and appointments, we hope these resources will be helpful to you.

The materials in the Worksheets and Resources section of the Every Victory Counts® manual are a great way to help you become more aware of the timing and characteristics of your symptoms, document those symptoms, note changes and discuss them with your doctor. You can also log progress toward achieving your wellness goals, such as exercise, and see how far you’ve come and where you need to go.

Take an active role in managing your Parkinson’s. Click the links below to download printable copies of all the tools in the Worksheets and Resources section. If you don’t yet have the Every Victory Counts manual, you can order yours here.

In order to make these worksheets as useful to you as possible, we have made it so that you can fill them out right from your computer or tablet. Simply click on the field where you want to enter information and begin typing or click a box to check something off and then save your file. You can then print it out and take it to your next appointment, conversation or treatment.

All worksheets from Every Victory Counts® (2019) (754 downloads)

Wellness and Lifestyle Self-Assessments

Symptom Checklists

Medical Information Snapshots

Parkinson’s Key Terms

Please note: To view a .pdf file, you may need to download the free software Adobe Acrobat Reader.