Parkinson’s Resources for Native Spanish Speakers

Photo caption: Voces Unidas Choir with Davis Phinney during the Davis Phinney Foundation Victory Summit in Tucson, Arizona in December 2019.

Ever since we hosted our first Victory Summit® event with simultaneous Spanish translation last December in Tucson, we’ve had people in our community ask us about Parkinson’s resources that are available for native Spanish speakers.

Here are a few to get started:

Articles

La Fatiga en la enfermedad de Parkinson

Hospital Action Plan – Hospital Action Plan –

Medicamentos que se deben evitar o usar con precaución en la Enfermedad de Parkinson

Parkinson’s Disease 101 – Michale J. Fox Foundation – Parkinson’s Disease 101 – Michale J. Fox Foundation –

If there are more we should include in this list, please share it in the comment section.

