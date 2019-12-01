Parkinson’s Resources – Printable Guides

Text Size Text Size:
At the Davis Phinney Foundation, we believe that communicating and collaborating with members of our community are critical. It’s how we learn what you care about most, what resources you’re looking for and what we can do to support you. The following are guides we’ve put together based on feedback and requests from our community members, and they’re designed to help you live well (your very best) with Parkinson’s.

 Parkinson’s Home Safety Checklist

 Parkinson’s Travel Checklist

 How to Start Women’s Only Parkinson’s Support Group

 Parkinson’s Care Partner Rulebook

 The Every Victory Counts® Curriculum

If there’s a guide you wish we had, please let us know by leaving us a note in the comments.

