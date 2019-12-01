Parkinson’s Resources – Printable Guides

At the Davis Phinney Foundation, we believe that communicating and collaborating with members of our community are critical. It’s how we learn what you care about most, what resources you’re looking for and what we can do to support you. The following are guides we’ve put together based on feedback and requests from our community members, and they’re designed to help you live well (your very best) with Parkinson’s.Parkinson’s Home Safety Checklist Parkinson’s Travel Checklist How to Start Women’s Only Parkinson’s Support Group Parkinson’s Care Partner Rulebook The Every Victory Counts® Curriculum
If there’s a guide you wish we had, please let us know by leaving us a note in the comments.
*Your comment will be published on our website. If you have a private question or comment, please email blog@dpf.org.