Parkinson’s Resources – Printable Guides

At the Davis Phinney Foundation, we believe that communicating and collaborating with members of our community are critical. It’s how we learn what you care about most, what resources you’re looking for and what we can do to support you. The following are guides we’ve put together based on feedback and requests from our community members, and they’re designed to help you live well (your very best) with Parkinson’s.

If there’s a guide you wish we had, please let us know by leaving us a note in the comments.