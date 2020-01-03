Parkinson’s Physical Therapy: a Panel of Experts Weighs in On Why You Need It

If you are living with Parkinson’s, seeing a physical therapist can help you improve your balance and reduce your risk for falling, improve your ability to walk faster and further, and improve your overall quality of life.

During this conversation with four Parkinson’s physical therapists (Michael Braitsch, Sarah King, Nate Coomer and Angee Ludwa), we touch on a variety of topics such as:

The importance of seeing a physical therapist soon after a Parkinson’s diagnosis

The importance of strength training, in particular, when it comes to living well with Parkinson’s

How physical therapy can help reduce pain

What happens during an initial PT assessment

How often you should see a PT to get results

What to do if you don’t have a Parkinson’s PT in your area

How to find and vet the right Parkinson’s PT for you

And much more

Have a question about Parkinson’s physical therapy? Please leave your questions in the comments.

