Davis Phinney Foundation

Parkinson’s Physical Therapy: a Panel of Experts Weighs in On Why You Need It

Parkinson’s Physical Therapy: a Panel of Experts Weighs in On Why You Need It

If you are living with Parkinson’s, seeing a physical therapist can help you improve your balance and reduce your risk for falling, improve your ability to walk faster and further, and improve your overall quality of life.

During this conversation with four Parkinson’s physical therapists (Michael Braitsch, Sarah King, Nate Coomer and Angee Ludwa), we touch on a variety of topics such as:

  • The importance of seeing a physical therapist soon after a Parkinson’s diagnosis
  • The importance of strength training, in particular, when it comes to living well with Parkinson’s
  • How physical therapy can help reduce pain
  • What happens during an initial PT assessment
  • How often you should see a PT to get results
  • What to do if you don’t have a Parkinson’s PT in your area
  • How to find and vet the right Parkinson’s PT for you
  • And much more

Have a question about Parkinson’s physical therapy? Please leave your questions in the comments.

