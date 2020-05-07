For many living with Parkinson’s, DBS has the power to reduce or eliminate OFF times, reduce the frequency and dose of medications, and dramatically improve quality of life.

In this podcast, learn the what, when, why, how, and more of DBS from movement disorder specialists who recommend it, surgeons who perform it, companies that make the devices, and someone who has been living with it for over five years.

Notes

In this 90-minute panel, our experts answered a wide variety of questions:

What is DBS or deep brain stimulation? (06:11)

When do you begin to think of DBS as a potential treatment for a person with Parkinson’s? (06:50)

What symptoms does DBS help? (08:37)

What symptoms don’t respond to DBS? (10:40)

What criteria do you use to determine who’s eligible for DBS? Who has the best outcomes? (14:11)

What criteria exclude people from being a good candidate for DBS? (16:34)

What workups do your patients undergo to determine whether or not they’re eligible for DBS? (18:55)

What’s the ideal timing for DBS? (22:08)

How does DBS impact Parkinson’s progression? (24:46)

What are the different types of DBS devices? (28:06)

What does the surgical prep involve? (32:16)

What does the surgery involve? (34:52)

What’s the difference between asleep vs. awake DBS? (39:14)

What are the risks of DBS? (42:03)

How do you decide which area of the brain to target? (46:54)

Is DBS typically done on one side or both? (50:35)

How does DBS programming work? (55:20)

What symptoms can get worse after DBS? (1:02:39)

What can you do if your DBS is no longer working? (1:05:49)

Can DBS be reversed? (1:08:28)

What is the future of DBS? (1:11:57)

What is closed-loop DBS? (1:15:08)

If you’d like to watch the video of this session instead, click here.

Further Reading

The What, Why, How & More of DBS for the Newly Diagnosed

Life Before & After Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

When DBS Powers Down: A Personal Account of What Happens When the Device Stops Working

Life Before and After Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) with Brendan Cain

Living with Parkinson’s: What is OFF?

How to Communicate What it Means to Be OFF

A Parkinson’s Diagnosis with Dr. Aaron Haug