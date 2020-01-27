Now Accepting Letters of Intent for Research that Addresses Quality of Life with Parkinson’s

Each year, we put out a call for Letters of Intent (LOIs) to researchers who are interested in receiving funding for projects that address quality of life in Parkinson’s.

In the past, our funding has focused on the impact of community cycling classes, deep brain stimulation, speech therapies, telemedicine, nutrition, and more. These projects have allowed us to watch seeds turn into fully blossoming trees, and we continue to be inspired by the people and teams that are committed to making life better for people living with Parkinson’s.

So, today is a happy day for us. It’s our 2020 call for LOIs.

Important details at a glance:

Awards of any amount will be considered, up to a maximum of $150,000, for research purposes

Priority will be given to applications that address the unique needs of historically underrepresented and/or underserved populations and that investigate the benefits and effectiveness of innovations designed to help people with Parkinson’s live well

Applications must include a description of a clear research focus

To read the requirements in full, click here to download the request for applications.

And please, share with your communities, doctors, and Parkinson’s clinics. You never know who you might run into who is interested in exactly the type of research we fund – the kind that has the potential to help more people with Parkinson’s live well TODAY.

If you have any questions about the 2020 research grant cycle or LOI submission process, please contact our Research Program Manager, Sara Garvey, at sgarvey@dpf.org.