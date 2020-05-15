Moments of Victory® – Miller Sigmon Celebrates His Birthday with a Fundraiser for Parkinson’s

Each month, we spotlight an inspiring story from someone in our Team DPF® community who is helping to improve the quality of life of people living with Parkinson’s by raising funds. Today, we are happy to feature Miller Sigmon from North Carolina.

Which event did you participate in?

I did a Facebook fundraiser for my birthday.

Why did you decide to join Team DPF?

I believe in the mission of the Davis Phinney Foundation to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s. The Facebook fundraiser for my birthday was a wonderful way to raise money for the important work of the Foundation. It was also an ideal way for my family and friends to say Happy Birthday and support a cause that is so important to me.

What’s been your best memory as part of Team DPF?

My favorite part of doing this fundraiser was hearing from family and friends and their support for my 15-year journey with Parkinson’s.

What are the most important actions you took that helped you reach your fundraising goal?

This was a wonderful experience for me personally, and it was so gratifying that we were able to raise money for the work of the Davis Phinney Foundation…a win-win!

The top three actions I took to help me reach my fundraising goal were:

I made the birthday request one week before and one week after my birthday. I have over 1000 friends on my Facebook account; so, having those connections beforehand was very helpful. I received a lot of encouragement from the Foundation staff, especially Lauren Kehn!!

What would you say to someone interested in joining Team DPF?

If you’re a person with Parkinson’s, it’s so gratifying to be able to help make a difference with a wonderful Foundation committed to YOUR disease. And using Facebook is an ideal vehicle to raise money and promote the work of the Davis Phinney Foundation..and say THANK YOU for what the DPF does for you!

