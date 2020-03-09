Moments of Victory® – Ellen Nordberg Rides and Raises Money for Parkinson’s at the Tour de Victory

Each month, we spotlight an inspiring story from someone in our Team DPF® community who is helping to improve the quality of life of people living with Parkinson’s by raising funds. Today, we are happy to feature Ellen Nordberg, a local instructor for Pedaling For Parkinson’s.

Which event did you participate in?

I rode the Tour de Victory in 2019.

Why did you decide to join Team DPF?

When I was recruited to teach indoor Pedaling for Parkinson’s classes in Boulder, I had no idea how this would change my life. It’s one thing to teach classes that increase participant’s fitness levels, but it’s a whole other level of experience to guide workouts that improve quality of daily life for people with Parkinson’s. I’ve been overwhelmed by the differences we see in our members and inspired by their positive energy, determination, and humor. I’m honored to be part of this community and to raise money for the Davis Phinney Foundation.

What’s been your best memory as part of Team DPF?

I loved seeing so many of our indoor class members at the luncheon at the end, all of us feeling so victorious to have accomplished an outdoor ride. Davis personally is part of our community as well, so it’s always a treat to hear him speak and inspire the crowd.

What are the most important actions you took that helped you reach your fundraising goal?

I had to develop a clear, concise story about how teaching indoor classes sponsored by DPF and the results I’ve seen inspired me to support this community further. Second, I asked my classes if I could take pictures with them to use in my fund-raising efforts. Then I targeted friends and family I knew cared about cycling, Parkinson’s, or just improving lives through cycling, and most of them responded very positively.

What would you say to someone interested in joining Team DPF?

Create a story that’s very personal to you about why helping DPF and people with Parkinson’s matters so much. Approach anyone you can think of through email or in person, and then don’t be afraid to follow up. I’ve had a few friends tell me they already donate large amounts for other causes like cancer or leukemia so they don’t have the budget to participate, but no one ever seems annoyed that I continue to pester them. Also, I don’t find that making blanket asks on social media do much. I post about events and my involvement there, but I reach out to friends and family individually to ask for specific donations.

