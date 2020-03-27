How to Live Well with Parkinson’s Online… Even if You’re Homebound

The Parkinson’s community has shown up in a big way during this global health pandemic. From moving events online to offering virtual exercise classes and support group meetings, we’ve reached a point where it’s possible for you to keep up your regular live well routine all from the comfort of your own home. Even though connecting with people through hugs and handshakes and shared experiences is a key piece of living well, and we know you’re missing that in significant ways every day, we are grateful to those who are working to make this period as manageable as possible.

If you’re looking for ways to exercise, connect, and play online, here are just a few of the options out there.

P.S. If you’re new to Zoom, here’s a great tutorial to help you get set up.

Did we miss an online class you think we should include? Please let us know in the comments.

