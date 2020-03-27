How to Live Well with Parkinson’s Online… Even if You’re Homebound

The Parkinson’s community has shown up in a big way during this global health pandemic. From moving events online to offering virtual exercise classes and support group meetings, we’ve reached a point where it’s possible for you to keep up your regular live well routine all from the comfort of your own home. Even though connecting with people through hugs and handshakes and shared experiences is a key piece of living well, and we know you’re missing that in significant ways every day, we are grateful to those who are working to make this period as manageable as possible.
If you’re looking for ways to exercise, connect, and play online, here are just a few of the options out there.Sarah King – 4-Part Exercise Mini-Series: Core Strengthening Exercises for Parkinson’s Amy Carlson, a Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador and passionate dancer offers daily online dance sessions at 8:30 am Pacific here on Zoom. Dominique Thomas – Zumba Movement Break Susan Perlis – Dance for PD Movement Break Brittany Walker and Sarah Sanders – LSVT BIG® & LOUD Movement Break The Parkinson’s Fitness Project with Nate Coomer – Parkinson’s physical therapist offers online exercise classes to help you manage your symptoms. Dr. Soania Mathur – Unshakeable MD YouTube Channel (not exercise, but great tips for living well) Dance for PD – They’ve made all their archived classes available for free during this home-bound period. Erica DeMarch – Balance Up: Generations Balancing Together – Join physical therapist, author, and founder of Step and Connect, Erica and her girls every day at 11 am Mountain/1 pm Eastern here on Zoom or via Facebook Live to explore balance, be silly, and move with friends and family. People of all ages welcome. Jennifer Larsen – Parkinson’s personal trainer shares at-home exercise sessions via her YouTube channel. Yoga15 – This is not yoga specifically for people with Parkinson’s, but a couple of people (Davis Phinney and Connie Carpenter Phinney) have told us they do it every day and love it.
P.S. If you’re new to Zoom, here’s a great tutorial to help you get set up.
Did we miss an online class you think we should include? Please let us know in the comments.
Want to make sure you never miss a post?
Enter your information below, and you’ll get an email when we share new content.
*Your comment will be published on our website. If you have a private question or comment, please email blog@dpf.org.