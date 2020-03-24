Let’s Sketch Together Live this Thursday!

Our fabulous Ambassador Lorraine Wilson and I are hosting a Sketchbook class live this week and we’d love for you to join us.

Join us for a live Sketchbook class on Thursday, March 26th at 9:30 am Pacific via Zoom (Click this link when it’s time for the session. If you’ve never used Zoom, please watch this tutorial before the session so you know how to join us when it’s time.

Sketching live is a great way to connect with our community, have fun, and play.

A few items to have on hand: (If you only have a pen and paper, that will work too.)

Paper

Pencils

Pens of all colors and thickness

Watercolors and paintbrush – A school set with 8 color pans will work, but if you have a bit nicer, that’s great.

Colored markers (fine to medium)

Colored pencils

Watercolor pencils and brush

Eraser

Blender pencil or pen if using colored pencils or markers. Facial tissue can work with pencils.

No experience necessary. No drawing, coloring, artistic skills required!

Hope to see you then.