join-us-for-the-every-victory-counts-challenge

Rides have been canceled. Runs have been postponed. All boxing, yoga, and Dance for PD® classes have gone virtual. We’re not thrilled about it. We miss seeing you in person. We miss the excitement of reaching the top of the summits and finish lines with you. And we miss that feeling of accomplishment that comes when you’ve prepared for a goal and then achieve it.

But, just because our event season looks very different this year, we’re not taking our eye off the frequent, consistent, and intense exercise that we know is so critical for those living with Parkinson’s. We hope you aren’t either!

To that end, we’re getting ready to kick off the Every Victory Counts Challenge on July 1. And whether you choose to log your miles or minutes (or something else), our hope is that you end July with a feeling of pride in what you’ve accomplished. And that we all end it with excitement over the money we’ve raised to help people with Parkinson’s live well today. Learn all about the Challenge and register here.

A few days ago, we sat down with our two Team DPF Challenge leaders to learn more about the challenge and why and how we should get involved.

Also, if your masks are getting as worn and stretched out as ours, here’s another great reason to register today.

Questions

If you have questions about the challenge, we’re here to help. You’ll find answers to most of them here. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, contact Lauren “Peachy” Kehn at lkehn@dpf.org.