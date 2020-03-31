How to Live Well with Parkinson’s for the Newly Diagnosed

Hearing the words, “You have Parkinson’s,” is life-changing. For some, a Parkinson’s diagnosis may mark the end of a long and frustrating search to explain a collection of different and seemingly disconnected symptoms. For others, a Parkinson’s diagnosis is a complete shock, filled with feelings of disbelief and despair. For everyone, a Parkinson’s diagnosis brings a new and unexpected journey. In this video, several of our Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassadors share their best advice for living well with Parkinson’s now and for a long time to come.
You can learn about and connect with our Ambassadors here.
Much more can be found in our Every Victory Counts® manual. It’s packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s. It also includes a worksheet and resource section to help you put what you’ve learned into action. Request your copy of the Every Victory Counts manual by clicking the button below.
