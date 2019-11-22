How Music Therapy Can Help You Live Well with Parkinson’s

Music therapy can help people living with Parkinson’s improve motor function, express creativity and connect with others in their community. It can help increase stride length, minimize freezing of gait and improve posture, swallowing and breathing.

We recently sat down with Stephanie Kleba and Jessica Pouranfar, Board Certified Music Therapists, to talk about the value of music therapy for people with Parkinson’s and how easy it is to get started. They also share exercises you can start doing right now from the comfort of your car, home or wherever you are.

Here are some of the questions they answered:

What is a music therapist?

Generally, how can music therapists and group classes help people with Parkinson’s?

What are the specific symptoms music therapy can help?

Do music therapists work with people with Parkinson’s one-on-one or in a group?

What does a Parkinson’s music therapy class involve?

What makes music therapy/rhythm so effective?

What does the research say about music therapy?

What are some of the biggest objections you get from people when they first begin?

How long do people need to come to music therapy classes in order to see the benefits? Do the benefits fade once they stop coming?

What are some of the best success stories you have?

Can you share a few exercises that people can do at home to get a little taste of what a music therapy class might involve?

