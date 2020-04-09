covid-19-resources

No matter what happens around us, our mission will remain the same: to help you live well with Parkinson’s today. And though COVID-19 is certainly making that more of a challenge than ever, we continue to be inspired by the members in our community who have reached out to share their living well in the time of the coronavirus stories, who have taken their work online-free in many cases-so they can continue to support this community, and who have given their time and expertise to help you plan for a long and healthy future with Parkinson’s.

To make it easier to access everything, here’s a list of some of the actions we’ve taken and the resources we’ve created to support the Parkinson’s community during this challenging and uncertain time.

#1 – We’ve turned our in-person events into virtual ones

We hosted our first ever The Victory Summit® virtual event on March 21st. While nothing beats being in-person and getting to shake hands and hug the people in our communities, this was the next best thing. You can watch all of the sessions, participate in virtual movement breaks, and learn about the local organizations and sponsors who made this event possible here. Our next virtual events are happening for our Troy, MI and Omaha, NE communities on April 24th and May 2nd.

#2 – We’ve created a list of many of the places you can access exercise classes online

If you’re looking for ways to exercise, connect, and play online, here are just a few of the options out there. (P.S. Feel free to let me know if we missed something you think should be on that list.)

#3 – We’ve been hosting a weekly, virtual sketching session so you can connect and create virtually

This was an experiment that has turned into a weekly party. If you’d like to connect with others, color, sketch, write, or just listen in, this is an easy hour of play. We have a new theme each week, and you can come in and out as you please. Find out more about it here.

#4 – We’ve put together a Deep Brain Stimulation Virtual Forum to help you get your DBS questions answered

DBS is one of the most powerful treatments for the motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s because it has the power to reduce or eliminate OFF times, reduce the frequency and dose of medications, and dramatically improve the quality of your life. During this 90-minute virtual forum, you will learn the what, when, why, how, and more of DBS from movement disorder specialists who recommend it, surgeons who perform it, companies that make the devices, and someone who has been living with it for over 10 years. Register for free here.

#5 – We’ve doubled down on our webinars so you have access to information whenever you need it

Whether you want information on how to become more resilient, how to manage cognitive decline, the difference between depression and anxiety and how to manage them, or the importance of social connection, we have a webinar for you. You can register for our upcoming webinars and access all of our past webinars here.

#6 – We’ve shared an inspiring video from our founders on how to live well with Parkinson’s even now

In this video, Davis Phinney and Connie Carpenter Phinney share their secrets for finding lightness and the silver linings no matter what life throws at you. Here’s their simple roadmap for living well with Parkinson’s today and every day.

#7 – We’ve added multiple videos to our YouTube channel so you can get the answers you need quickly

We have over a hundred videos on everything from exercise to nutrition, physical therapy, motor and non-motor symptoms, research, innovations, and more. Check out a few of them here.

#8 – We’ve made ourselves available, as always, to answer your questions and be a listening ear if you need to talk

Have a question or just need someone to talk to about the challenges of living well with Parkinson’s during this challenging time, please email blog@dpf.org, and we’ll be in touch soon.

This is not an easy time; however, we will get through this together. And as someone said to me the other day, “Parkinson’s has given me so many tools to weather storms like this. I feel better equipped than many of my friends who have a clean bill of health. Parkinson’s teaches resilience, and I’ve been grateful for that every day.”

Want Our Community’s Go-To Resource for Living Well with Parkinson’s?

Request the latest edition of Davis Phinney Foundation’s Every Victory Counts® manual. It’s packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s, plus an expanded worksheets and resources section to help you put what you’ve learned into action. Request your copy of the Every Victory Counts manual by clicking the button below.

Request Your Manual Now