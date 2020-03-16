Choosing Joy & Living Well with Parkinson’s with Lorraine Wilson

Lorraine Wilson is a professor at Abilene Christian University and an Ambassador for the Davis Phinney Foundation. In this video, talks about choosing joy, radiating joy, and scattering joy every day, even when living with Parkinson’s. She also shares tips for finding joy even when life doesn’t seem joyful.

