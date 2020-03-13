8 Ankle and Foot Stretches to Reduce Pain and Increase Flexibility in Parkinson’s

Discomfort in the lower body – especially the calves, ankles, feet, and toes – is a common complaint for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Pinning down the exact origin of the pain and discomfort can be a challenge as there can be a variety of causes of lower body pain:

Dystonia (causing toe cramping and curling) Stiffness or soreness in the muscles Decreased flexibility in the joints Nerve root pain Central pain syndrome Edema (swelling in the lower legs) Plantar fascitis

Regardless of the origin of your lower body pain, there are a variety of simple ankle and foot stretches you can do at home that can offer relief when done consistently throughout the week.

In this post (and corresponding video), we’ll work through 8 ankle and foot exercises that work together to increase the flexibility of your joints and muscles, improve circulation, and reduce rigidity in order to decrease pain and discomfort.

The best communication between your feet and your brain happens when you’re barefoot, so take off your shoes to enjoy the full benefits of these stretches!

Equipment you’ll need:

Chair (optional)

Yoga strap or long belt

Tennis ball or lacrosse ball

(Watch the video below for both seated and standing demonstrations of the ankle and foot exercises described in this article.)