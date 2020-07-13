3 Ways to be a Parkinson’s Advocate

Over one million people in the US are living with Parkinson’s today, which is more than the number of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, and Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) combined. It’s the fastest-growing neurological disorder, a leading cause of disability in the world, and it’s on track to DOUBLE by the year 2040.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg…

The National Institutes of Health devotes approximately $3 billion to HIV research, while Parkinson’s receives less than $200 million. (P.S. Approximately the same number of people living with HIV in the US today are living with Parkinson’s. The estimated annual cost for the Parkinson’s community in the US is $16.6 billion.)

The average yearly cost of treatment for someone living with Parkinson’s is approximately $19,000.

Eighty percent of people living with Parkinson’s in the US are on Medicare .

The estimated value of care partner services is $460 billion, yet care partners get no monetary relief.

There are currently 80,000 military veterans living with Parkinson’s.

Somewhere between 4-10% of people living with Parkinson’s are under the age of 50.

What does this mean for us? It means that more and more people are living with Parkinson’s, which taxes a variety of health and financial systems, and as this population grows, even more people will be unable to access the care they need to live WELL with it.

So, we have a lot of work to do. And it all starts with advocacy. Here are three simple but high return ways to become a Parkinson’s advocate.

#1 – P articipate in clinical trials and surveys

Clinical trials are essential not just for finding a cure for Parkinson’s but for learning how to live well today. Also, when you participate in a clinical trial, you contribute to research that could bring new Parkinson’s treatments to people who need them the most. Some clinical trial participation involves a long-term commitment and can be time-consuming; however, participating in a survey can be as simple as answering a few questions online.

(Note: One of the greatest benefits of participating in a clinical trial is that you will have more frequent and consistent access to Parkinson’s specialists than you usually do.)

Here are a few you can participate in today:

#2 – Become an Ambassador

Ambassadors are an important link between Foundations and local Parkinson’s communities. Our Ambassador program was founded in 2015 to support the change-makers and community leaders who help people with Parkinson’s live well today. Many other foundations and companies that provide medications and treatments for people with Parkinson’s also have Ambassador programs. Becoming a Parkinson’s ambassador is a great way to educate others about Parkinson’s and about the tools, technology, and treatments you’ve used to help you live well with it.

If you’d like to become a Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador or nominate someone else, go here. (P.S. You can nominate yourself!)

#3 – Raise money for Parkinson’s

You’ve read the numbers. You know the statistics. And you know that for better or worse, money talks. If we have any chance of helping ALL people get the care they need to live well with Parkinson’s, we need to keep the dollars rolling in. One of the best ways to do that is to find something you love to do and ask your family members, friends, and co-workers to support you. You could ride your bike for good, host a wine or dance party, or join us by doing minutes or miles all month to raise money for Parkinson’s.

Every victory and every dollar counts!

Ready to be inspired?

Read about those who have raised money for Parkinson’s by doing what they love.

